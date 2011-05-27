SampleRadar: 100 free experimental samples

Don't expect easily digestible rhythms and melodies this week, as our SampleRadar journey is taking a turn for the experimental.

Inspired by the likes of Autechre, Burial and Saturn Never Sleeps, many of these sounds were created using Omnisphere and Absynth.

What you need to know

The samples are split into four folders: Bass, Drones, Drums and Sfx.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The experimental samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Bass 3

Drone 6

Drum loop 5

SFX

Experimental samples: click to download

Experimental samples (321MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

