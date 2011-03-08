How to make vocal stutter effects in your DAW

Step 1: Plug-ins such as Live’s Beat Repeat can make creating stutter effects almost too easy. Sometimes it’s better to take a little more time and personalise your vocal glitch effects. Here’s a basic backing track which we’ll use to create some interesting vocal stutters.

As these tend to work best when there’s room for them, we’ve kept the backing track simple.

