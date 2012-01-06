SampleRadar: 200 free drum break samples

SampleRadar has been feeling a little sluggish this week (too many mince pies), so it's decided to try and put a spring back into its step by bringing you a selection of energetic drum breaks.

These were all recorded on a '70s Ludwig Super Classic Kit and are supplied both clean and processed.

What you need to know

The drum breaks are split into two folders (Clean and Processed) and each has its tempo listed in the file name.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The drum break samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Clean break 11

Clean break 34

Processed break 75

Processed break 94

Drum break samples (158MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorial

How to make old-skool jungle-style breaks

