SampleRadar: 50 free Bomb Squad samples

As a member of The Bomb Squad, Hank Shocklee helped to produce a selection of seminal Public Enemy records. He's also been responsible for film soundtracks and set up his own production company.

A new Bomb Squad album is on the way in the Autumn, but prior to that, Hank has created a new 1GB sample collection - Bomb Quad - Tactical Beats and Sample Artillery - for Loopmasters. You can buy this now for £34.95 from the MusicRadar sample store, but as a taster, we've got 50 samples that you can have for free.

To read Hank's thoughts on the past, present and future of sampling, and to learn a few step-by-step sampling techniques direct from the man himself, check out the brand new Computer Music Sampling Special (CMS48), which is available now.

What you need to know

The samples are split into two folders: loops, and sounds and FX.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The Bomb Squad samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Bushmaster M21

Bassdrop

M504s

Wasp R8

Bomb Squad samples: click to download

Bomb Squad samples (86MB)

Tutorial

10 hip-hop production tips

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub