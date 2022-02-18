SampleRadar: 280 free analogue circuit samples

Sounds recorded digitally can sound great, but in many cases, they can benefit from being pushed through an analogue circuit or two before going back into your computer.

That's exactly the process that was used to concoct the loops that you'll find in this edition of SampleRadar, which was created with the help of all manner of analogue hardware.

What you need to know

The analogue circuit samples are divided into three tempo-themed folders, each of which contains drum, percussion and instrument sounds.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The analogue circuit samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Funky drums 85bpm

Bass 95bpm

Percussion 128bpm

Layering samples: click to download

Analogue circuit samples (296MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 70,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub