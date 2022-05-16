SampleRadar: 371 found sound percussion samples

You don't have to be a folktronica or Tom Waits nut to enjoy non-standard percussion/rhythm tracks – how many times do we really want to hear congas, tambourines, guiros and the terminally hip cajon?

The latest collection from SampleRadar offers a fully 'real world' antidote in the form of loops and hits, the latter arranged in Kontakt instrument patches (see below).

The raw hits come from a range of sources: aerosol sprays, cork pops, metal tools, blocks of wood, washing machine drums, metal shelving, pasta on a tea tray, an empty gas bottle and so many more.

The hits are in three sets (somewhat arbitrarily) and these were then used to create loops across six tempos and three different processing chains each. The processing chains involved plugin and outboard effects, from simple compression/EQ to pitch shifting, modulations and reverb.

What you need to know

The samples in this sample pack are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Found sound beats samples: click to download

Found sound beats samples (63MB)

These samples were originally distributed by Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

