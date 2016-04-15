SampleRadar: 556 free timewarp FX samples

Let's turn it up and see what happens...

Sound effects have played a vital role in all kinds of audio productions down the years, helping to add atmosphere, drama and a whole lot more besides.

We've raided the FX archives to put together a collection of such sounds, all ready for you to drop into your DAW.

What you need to know

The timewarp FX samples are divided into 12 folders, each of which is labelled according to the samples contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The timewarp FX samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Robotic timestretch

Arcade FX

Ring mod

Rise

Timewarp FX samples: click to download

Timewarp FX samples (564MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub