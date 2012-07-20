SampleRadar: 295 dance/urban pop samples

Take a trip through the songs in the current Top 40 and you'll find that both dance and urban sounds are being used all over the place.

If your aim is to produce pop music, then, this week's shamelessly and brazenly commercial SampleRadar collection could come in very handy indeed.

What you need to know

The dance/urban pop samples are split into six folders containing beats, drum hits, loops and one-shots.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The dance/urban pop samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Dance pop beat 130bpm

Urban pop beat 130bpm

Flabby strings 100bpm

Trancey synth 127bpm

Dance/urban pop samples: click to download

Dance/urban pop samples (141MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

