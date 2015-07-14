SampleRadar: 196 free horrorscape samples

A sense of darkness has fallen across this installment of SampleRadar, which is inspired by the sound of horror film soundtracks (the '80s, John Carpenter type in particular).

So, you can expect hoppy electro pulse loops, tense synth basslines, clashing pianos, low staccato strings and some chilling chimes.

What you need to know

The horrorscape samples are divided into four folders that are labelled according to their tempo.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The horrorscape samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Slip bass 75bpm

Noise kick 95bpm

Tube bells 120bpm

Video organ 136bpm

Horrorscape samples: click to download

Horrorscape samples (210MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

