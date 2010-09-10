SampleRadar: 243 free vinyl-style samples

He'll get fingerprints all over that record if he's not careful.

Despite the fact that our computers enable us to produce music that sounds crystal clear, the crackle and hiss of old vinyl is still much in demand by many producers.

SampleRadar celebrates this today, bringing you a collection of vinyl-style royalty-free sounds to save you the trouble of crate digging and ending up in court accused of copyright infringement.

What you need to know

The samples are supplied in five folders: crackle, drum hits, drum loops, hits and skipped stuff.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The vinyl-style samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Crackle

Drum loop

Skipped loop

Vinyl-style samples: click to download

Vinyl-style samples (106MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorials

Sampling tips from the pros

How to layer monstrously phat breakbeats

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub