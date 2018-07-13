SampleRadar: 253 free household rhythm samples

SampleRadar is bringing a whole new meaning to house music, as we present a selection of rhythmic sounds that are created using everyday objects, fixtures and fittings.

So, leave your shoes on the mat and come in and explore...

What you need to know

The household rhythm samples are divided into two folders: one of hits and one of loops.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The household rhythm samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Household rhythm samples: click to download

Household rhythm samples (84MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 60,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub