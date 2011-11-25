SampleRadar: 148 free cosmic soul samples

This week's SampleRadar collection isn't easy to stylistically pin down. But given that it takes inspiration from from US genre-hopper Flying Lotus, that's hardly surprising.

Let's just settle for saying that if you're keen to get your glitchy LA hip-hop vibe on, this is a good place to start.

What you need to know

The samples are split into three folders, each of which is tempo-labelled and contains bass, beat and synth loops.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The cosmic soul samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Bass 75bpm

Beat 75bpm

Synth 80bpm

Bass 80bpm

Beat 135bpm

Synth 135bpm

Cosmic soul samples: click to download

Cosmic soul samples (98MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

