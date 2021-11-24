SampleRadar: 275 free resonance and feedback samples

This free sample collection focuses on the otherworldly sounds produced by resonance and feedback. In the pack, you'll find recordings of feedback generated by an analogue delay unit, and a mixer with no input.

There's also loops and percussive hits made from resonant synth sounds produced by the Korg MS-20 and Moog Mother-32, alongside alien textures created using the Soma Labs Lyra-8. Check out a selection of samples below before downloading.

What you need to know

The samples are split into seven individual folders, each containing further sub-folders of sounds.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

These samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them.

Enjoy!

Example sounds

Resonance and feedback samples: click to download

Resonance and feedback samples (470 MB)

These samples were originally distributed by Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.