SampleRadar: 464 free out there FX samples

Sometimes, you're looking for a beat, chord or riff that you can use as the basis for a track, but on other occasions, what you need is a bit of other-worldly weirdness to add atmosphere.

It's those 'other' moments that we're catering for here, with sounds that might not make a lot of sense on their own, but in the right context, can take an existing production to another dimension.

What you need to know

The out there FX samples are split into five folders, each of which is labelled based on the type of sounds contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The out there FX samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

'50s sci-fi

Feedback

K loop

Massverb

Eviltape

Out there FX samples: click to download

Out there FX samples (287MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub