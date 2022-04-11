SampleRadar: 245 free digital nature samples

Today's edition of SampleRadar features a collection of typical nature sounds - wind, rain, birdsong and more - but there's a catch.

The sounds in our free sample pack weren't recorded out in the wild, but produced by synthesizers. We used the Korg M1, Roland SH-101, Korg Triton and more to explore the uncanny valley, imitating the sounds of natural phenomena like waves, storms and thunder while recreating the calls of the animal kingdom. If you've been hankering for some synthesized turkey gobbles to really spice up your next EDM track, this right here is the sample pack for you.

What you need to know

The samples in this sample pack are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Digital nature samples: click to download

Digital nature samples (500MB) (opens in new tab)

These samples were originally distributed by Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

