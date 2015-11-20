SampleRadar: 408 free layering samples

You see what we've done here?

Layering samples can be a great way of coming up with powerful, inspiring and unique sounds, but how do you choose the right source material?

It isn't always easy, but if you download this SampleRadar collection, you'll have a suite of noises that you know will be useful when you want to do some stacking.

What you need to know

The layering samples are divided into five main folders, each of which is labelled so you know what kind of sounds are contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The layering samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Body kick

Foley mid

Nasty splash

Tails

Layering samples: click to download

Layering samples (215MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

