"Circular begins with a single note, but it never stays there": Native Instruments releases polyphonic sequencer that can "transform one note into a stunning soundscape"

Native Instruments has announced the release of a new Kontakt instrument: Circular is a polyphonic, multitimbral instrument and sequencer that's designed to create evolving and multi-layered soundscapes from just a single note or chord sequence.

Circular's patches can comprise up to four layers, drawing from a library of 160 sound sources and spanning a variety of acoustic and synthetic samples that includes keys, guitars, saxophones, vocals and synths. Layers can be selected and levels adjusted on Circular's Play page, which also features a circular representation of its sequencer (hence the name).

Jump into Circular's Sequencer page (pictured below) and you'll find a more familiar layout. Each of Circular's four sound layers gets its own sequencer here with adjustable pattern and step durations, along with polyrhythmic, probability-based and Euclidean sequencing options that can be used to generate complex and unpredictable patterns.

(Image credit: Native Instruments)

The Sequencer page also gives you per-step control over almost all of Circular's parameters, applying individual values for sample selection, pitch, filter, amp, envelopes and effects on each step of your sequence.

Over on the FX page, Circular offers a healthy selection of audio effects that spans EQ, reverb, delay, compression, chorus, bitcrushing, amp simulation and granular processing. Four effects can be applied to each sound layer, along with four global effects and two sends. Effects can be modulated via Circular's two LFOs or controlled expressively through polyphonic aftertouch.

Though we haven't yet had a chance to get to grips with Circular, the brief demo we heard at Superbooth last week sounded fantastic, showcasing rich, detailed and evolving patches that blend acoustic and electronic textures. The fact you can import your own samples into Circular is a huge plus, allowing you to explore the possibilities the instrument's sophisticated sequencer with your own sonic palette.

Circular is available now and priced at $199/€199/£179. To run it, you'll need Kontakt (version 8.2.1 or higher) or the free Kontakt Player.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Find out more on Native Instruments' website.