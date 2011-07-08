SampleRadar: 242 free feelgood samples

This week, SampleRadar is on a mission to turn that frown upside down, as we present a collection of upbeat sounds that are guaranteed to put a spring back into your step and your music making.

With our help, it won't be long before you're putting the finishing touches to your uplifting summer anthem.

What you need to know

The samples are split into three folders: Chords (organ and synth choir), Harp and Loops.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The feelgood samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Organ chord



Synth choir chord

Harp

Organ loop

Feelgood samples: click to download

Feelgood samples (318MB)

Tutorial

How to make a big house piano sound

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub