SampleRadar: 347 free prog rock samples

It's time to let your hair down and dig out your cape and velvet trousers, for SampleRadar is pulling up the portcullis and entering the kingdom of prog rock.

Taking inspiration from the likes of Yes, King Crimson, Rush and Dream Theater, these royalty-free sounds will take your music into psychedelic realms.

The samples are supplied in three construction kits (138, 150 and 132bpm). Inside their folders you'll find an assortment of guitar, drum, bass, organ and Rhodes loops, and there are some single hits and multisamples too.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The prog rock samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Prog rock samples: click to download

Prog rock samples (352MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

