A-Z of prog rock

A is for… Anderson, Jon

The diminutive and high-pitched singer of Yes is one of prog’s best known and distinctive front men.

Anderson fronted the band through their classic 70s era and also during their 80s resurgence, as well as launching a successful solo career. He's also known for having more contemporary hits with keyboard pal Vangelis.

Currently ousted from Yes following a health scare, much to the chagrin of fans, but is back on the road to recovery. His distinctive tones were matched by his legendarily unfathomable lyrics.

A is also for… Asia

A supergroup formed of members of Yes, King Crimson and Emerson, Lake & Palmer in the early ‘80s, Asia's mix of AOR and prog rock rocketed them to the top of the charts for a few years at least, whilst most music critics seethed with barely concealed vitriol.