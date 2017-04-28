SampleRadar: 250 free transition tools samples

Transitioning between sections of a song is at its most effective when you give your listeners an indication that something’s going to happen, and this instalment of SampleRadar is designed to help you do precisely that.

We’ve got a range of effects and noises, all of which are waiting to be dropped into your arrangements.



What you need to know

The transition tools samples are supplied in a single folder, with the filenames giving you an indication of what you're going to get.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The transition tools samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Transition tools samples (320MB)

