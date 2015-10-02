SampleRadar: 235 free '80s heat samples

Music in the '80s meant drums drenched in reverb, big guitars and bombastic synths, and all of these things are represented in SampleRadar's journey to the decade that (it has been said) style forgot.

So, dig out your shoulder pads and get downloading.

What you need to know

The '80s heat samples are divided into five folders, each of which is labelled according to the tempo of the sounds contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The '80s heat samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Drums 85bpm

Gated drums 95bpm

Synth bass 110bpm

RawkGuitar 120bpm

Pad 130bpm

'80s heat samples: click to download

These samples originally appeared on Computer Musicmagazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

