SampleRadar: 190 free synth percussion samples

Percussion to most people means congas, shakers and the like, but you can also add rhythmic interest using electronic instruments.

This week's SampleRadar illustrates this perfectly: our new collection features sounds from various drum machines and a whole lot of processing loveliness.

What you need to know

The synth percussion samples are divided into three folders, two of which contain sounds from the Korg Wavedrum and Vermona DRM1 MkIII and another that contains miscellaneous loops.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The pure evil samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Vermona loop (120bpm)

Misc loop (100bpm)

Wavedrum loop (130bpm)

Synth percussion samples: click to download

Synth percussion samples (115MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub