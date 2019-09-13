SampleRadar: 488 free broken piano samples

What's better than a load of piano samples? A load of broken piano samples, of course!

Get ready for the sound of strings, scrapes, knocks and more; you could say that this is a piano library for people who don't like pianos...

What you need to know

The broken piano samples are divided into four folders: Loops, Multis, Processed and Raw.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The creative gate samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

