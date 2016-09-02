SampleRadar: 306 free off the grid samples

We all know how useful the 'snap to grid' function can be, but we're also acutely aware that "it don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing".

If you want to loosen things up, download this off-kilter pack of grooved-out, skittering loops and add a sense of feeling to your music

What you need to know

The Off the grid samples are divided into six tempo-themed folders of loops.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The Off the grid samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

85bpm

110bpm

120bpm

140bpm

Off the grid samples: click to download

Off the grid samples (183MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

