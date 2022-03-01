SampleRadar: 301 free percussion loops

Shakes and rattles for your rock 'n' roll

Your rhythm tracks needn't just be about kicks, snares and hi-hats. If you want to make them a little more interesting and varied, throwing in some percussion loops can help enormously.

Luckily for you, SampleRadar has a slew of shakers, snaps, bells and tambourines for you to drop in, as well as a few more unusual percussion elements.

What you need to know

The samples are split into 11 folders, each of which is labelled according to the type of percussive material it contains or the tempo of the loops within it.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bitWAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The percussion samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example loops

Tambourine

Shaker

Finger snap

Guiro

Percussion samples: click to download

Percussion loops (155MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 75,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub
