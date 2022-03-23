SampleRadar: 199 hybrid beats samples

You might read the phrase ‘hybrid beats’ and assume we’ve set about layering up acoustic and electronic drum hits for today’s edition of SampleRadar.

However, our hybridisation starts at the source: we’ve used acoustic drum hits as the source for synth drums, sending our drums through four synth/FX plugins (Arturia's ARP2600, Minimoog and Moog Modular emulations and XILS' version of the EMS Synthi, if you're interested) to produce a pack of creatively processed hybrid drum samples.

Once we'd produced our basic set of hits, we arranged them into grooves and sent them through a parallel effects sausage machine to create the unique collection of killer royalty-free loops that you can download for free below.

What you need to know

The samples in this sample pack are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Hybrid beats samples: click to download

Hybrid beats samples (85MB)

These samples were originally distributed by Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

