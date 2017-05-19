SampleRadar: 167 free krautrock samples

In this SampleRadar we explore the synth (and drum synth) side of kosmische musik, or 'krautrock' as it came to be known.

A whole host of synths and processors was used to 'Kraft' these sounds, which are still relevant today.

What you need to know

The krautrock samples are supplied in three tempo-themed folders, and there's a bonus folder of drum hits.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The krautrock tools samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Krautrock samples (75MB)

