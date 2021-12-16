SampleRadar advent calendar: 331 free raw materials samples

Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar.

In this latest instalment of SampleRadar, the sources are everyday 'raw' materials: paper, wood, plastic and fabric.

Using a stereo pair of Groove Tubes GT57 condenser mics a series of recordings were made of the four materials being hit, torn, snapped, rustled, crumpled, cut and rubbed together. A selection was made from these recordings and, with a little iZotope RX6 adjustment, dropped into the Raw Raw Materials folder.

The Raw Raw Materials were loaded into Kontakt triggered through two separate processing setups. The first was a (mono) effects pedal reamping path with the gear listed below, with much tweaking between samples. These are in the surprisingly titled Pedal ReAmps folder. An set of effects channels were set up and their output raked through for the best bits to make up the FX Processes folder.

Both processing approaches yield rich textures ranging from drum hits to horror foley to atmospherics to all-out explosions. As ever, this set proves yet again that taking a bit of time to record real-world sounds can garner unexpected and satisfying results with some liberal manipulation.

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Raw materials samples: click to download

Raw materials samples (177MB)

