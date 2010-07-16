SampleRadar: 160 free dubstep bonus samples

Since SampleRadar began last year it's toured through a wide range of musical styles, but this week's instalment takes it back to the place it started: dubstep.
If you're been onboard from the start you'll know that 342 free dubstep samples have already been made available for download, but if that's not quite enough for you, keep reading (and clicking) for some extra bonus content.
What you need to know
The samples are split into four folders: Beats, FX, Loops and Percussive FX. Each of these contains samples of the type that the folder name indicates.
All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The dubstep bonus samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Beat
FX
Loop
Percussive FX
Dubstep bonus samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
