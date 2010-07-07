How to make filthy dubstep wobble sounds

Step 6: Set the Wave knob back to 2.00. Another cool way to get nasty top-end frequencies is to use ZebraCM’s Sync feature. Activate this by clicking the Sync button and turn up the knob below it to 24.00. To get more from these nasty high-end sounds, turn the filter Cutoff up a bit so you can hear them more clearly.

