Computer Music magazine is the world’s best selling publication dedicated solely to making great music with your Mac or PC computer. Each issue it brings its lucky readers the best in cutting-edge tutorials, need-to-know, expert software reviews and even all the tools you actually need to make great music today, courtesy of our legendary CM Plugin Suite.

Computer Music magazine's March front cover alongside image depicting the free samples and software of the month

Issue 318 of Computer Music is on sale now

Learn about the future of software controllers, plus get two DopeSonix bass plugins and a stack of samples, free with every magazine purchase

Psychoacoustics - 99 tricks for high-impact drops

Confound and amaze with these ear-bending tips guaranteed to make any drop larger than life

Image of Computer Music magazine featuring in-action shot of composer Atau Tanaku

Computer Music 318 March 2023: free downloads

If you've purchased a copy (digital or print)* you can grab the bonus content to accompany issue 318 of CM here. Just click through to the embedded quiz and answer the questions below…

Songwriting basics: using a sample as the inspiration for a new track when you’ve run out of ideas

Creativity hacks: using one sample to inspire a new track

How one sound can provide the spark for a complete song

logic

How to process a stereo drum mix with mid/side compression

This technique splits the signal into its sum and difference components, allowing you to process them independently

How to buy your first acoustic piano

Music theory basics: how to understand musical modes and use them in your songwriting

Best of 2022: Mode to joy? You’d better believe it!

Music theory 101: notes, intervals, scales and chords explained

Best of 2022: The basic nuts and bolts of music from a piano roll perspective

waves

How to get a great guitar sound... without buying pedals

Best of 2022: Effects pedals are many guitarist’s most treasured playthings. But, the right software selections can not only imitate, but exceed such pedal-based effects

Synchro Arts RePitch

Synchro Arts RePitch review

  • £178

Pitch correction software is widely available and comes in many forms. Let’s see what features this new plugin has to offer

Songwriting basics: The music theory you need to write a chord progression to fit a melody

Songwriting basics: how to write a chord progression to fit a melody - the music theory you need to know

Best of 2022: Learn these golden rules and you’ll be all set to start harmonising in your DAW

Solid State Logic SSL 4K B

Solid State Logic SSL 4K B review

  • £14.99 per month subscription

It seems right and proper that SSL is first to release an emulation of its early B series desk. Let’s see how it performs

Cover of Computer Music issue 317

Issue 317 of Computer Music is on sale now

Get dynamic! Compression demystified

Audified Linda IronVerb

Audified Linda IronVerb review

  • $99

Algorithmic reverbs are widespread, affordable and sometimes a bit uninspiring. This latest design attempts to redress the balance

Cherry Audio GX-80

Cherry Audio GX-80 review

  • $59

Cherry Audio’s latest behemoth-of-a-synth is a plugin for a utopian future, exclusively from the vintage past…

GForce Software Oddity3

GForce Software Oddity3 review

  • £100

The aptly named Oddity gets another upgrade, combining core designs with contemporary features

image of Computer Music 317 issue with Get Dynamic heading and compressor

Computer Music 317 February 2023: free downloads

If you've purchased a copy (digital or print) you can grab the bonus content to accompany issue 317 of CM here. Just click through to the embedded quiz and answer the questions below…

IK Multimedia iLoud Precision 6

IK Multimedia iLoud Precision 6 review

  • €999 each

Desktop music making specialist IK Multimedia has stepped into the pro market with its new monitors, but should you step up with them?

Excite Audio Lifeline Console

Excite Audio Lifeline Console review

  • £69

Dial in sumptuous layers of analogue warmth and tape-y goodness with Excite Audio’s latest multi-moduled mixing tool

Audio Damage Other Desert Cities

Audio Damage Other Desert Cities review

  • $79

The latest intriguingly named plugin from Audio Damage provides creative delays and modulation, with inspiration from an unlikely source

Balance the bass: 8 sure-fire fixes to get your low-end properly parked

Top techniques to tame that bassline

Great lengths.

10 tactics and tips to turn those musical ideas into whole tracks or sections

Techniques to help you turn your core musical ideas into complete tracks

Cherry Audio Sines

Cherry Audio Sines review

  • $59

Cherry Audio’s newest virtual synthesizer is all about the fundamentals. We follow the Sines and head back to some waveform basics

BLEASS Megalit

BLEASS Megalit review

  • €99

BLEASS’ product line continues to grow, and Megalit is its most adventurous release by far and could be the sonic wrangler you need

image of the Computer Music issue 316 featuring a picture of different softsynths

Computer Music 316 January 2023: free downloads

If you've purchased a copy (digital or print) you can grab the bonus content to accompany issue 316 of CM here. Just click through to the embedded quiz and answer the questions below…

LiquidSonics/Reverb Foundry Tai Chi

LiquidSonics/Reverb Foundry Tai Chi review

  • £170

Tai Chi is an apt name for a piece of software that can impart rich power to your mix and voice. Is this a must have reverb?

