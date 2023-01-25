Issue 318 of Computer Music is on sale now
Learn about the future of software controllers, plus get two DopeSonix bass plugins and a stack of samples, free with every magazine purchase
Learn about the future of software controllers, plus get two DopeSonix bass plugins and a stack of samples, free with every magazine purchase
Confound and amaze with these ear-bending tips guaranteed to make any drop larger than life
If you've purchased a copy (digital or print)* you can grab the bonus content to accompany issue 318 of CM here. Just click through to the embedded quiz and answer the questions below…
How one sound can provide the spark for a complete song
This technique splits the signal into its sum and difference components, allowing you to process them independently
Best of 2022: Mode to joy? You’d better believe it!
Best of 2022: The basic nuts and bolts of music from a piano roll perspective
Best of 2022: Effects pedals are many guitarist’s most treasured playthings. But, the right software selections can not only imitate, but exceed such pedal-based effects
Pitch correction software is widely available and comes in many forms. Let’s see what features this new plugin has to offer
Best of 2022: Learn these golden rules and you’ll be all set to start harmonising in your DAW
It seems right and proper that SSL is first to release an emulation of its early B series desk. Let’s see how it performs
Algorithmic reverbs are widespread, affordable and sometimes a bit uninspiring. This latest design attempts to redress the balance
Cherry Audio’s latest behemoth-of-a-synth is a plugin for a utopian future, exclusively from the vintage past…
The aptly named Oddity gets another upgrade, combining core designs with contemporary features
If you've purchased a copy (digital or print) you can grab the bonus content to accompany issue 317 of CM here. Just click through to the embedded quiz and answer the questions below…
Desktop music making specialist IK Multimedia has stepped into the pro market with its new monitors, but should you step up with them?
Dial in sumptuous layers of analogue warmth and tape-y goodness with Excite Audio’s latest multi-moduled mixing tool
The latest intriguingly named plugin from Audio Damage provides creative delays and modulation, with inspiration from an unlikely source
Top techniques to tame that bassline
Techniques to help you turn your core musical ideas into complete tracks
Cherry Audio’s newest virtual synthesizer is all about the fundamentals. We follow the Sines and head back to some waveform basics
BLEASS’ product line continues to grow, and Megalit is its most adventurous release by far and could be the sonic wrangler you need
If you've purchased a copy (digital or print) you can grab the bonus content to accompany issue 316 of CM here. Just click through to the embedded quiz and answer the questions below…
Tai Chi is an apt name for a piece of software that can impart rich power to your mix and voice. Is this a must have reverb?