Issue 340 of Computer Music is on sale now

Never quite attained the guitar mastery you'd hoped, but still crave six-string sounds in your tracks? This is the issue for you. As ever, we have bucketloads of practical tutorials, buyer's guides and advice to help you light up the virtual fretboard.

Free Stuff!

This issue you get not one but two headline free gifts, in the form of Sampleson's Wursy electric piano instrument and DopeSONIX' Bass Engine 808 CM. You also get your usual stack of samples from our favourite sample-smiths GrooveCriminal and Cyclick – this month's new packs being Uplifting Melodies and Hybrid Strings. And we can't proceed any further without mentioning the fantastic Computer Music Plugin Suite, freshly updated last issue, which offers readers a full studio's worth of plugins for the price of just one magazine!

Inspiring Workshops

For the first of this month's masterclass columns, Roland Schmidt gets our pulses - and our basslines – racing, with guidance on how to make a pulsing bass with CM Plugin Suite hero GForce Axxess. Following on from that Sara Simms throws a hopeful glance to the future of trance – and helps us harness some of the new era's palette of sounds.

News and reviews

Finally, where would you be without Computer Music's sage advice on where to splash your hard-earned computer software kitty each month? A lot poorer that's for sure! This month we've reviewed Arturia FX Collection 5, Expressive E Noisy 2, Softube Flow Mastering Suite, and many more.

So what are you waiting for? Get yourself a copy of Computer Music today…

Buy this issue now from these outlets:

IN PRINT

In stores and online here…

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

https://www.magazinesdirect.com/az-single-issues/6936924/computer-music-magazine-single-issue.thtml

Back issues

https://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/music/computer-music-magazine-back-issues/

OR AS A DIGITAL EDITION

Zinio Digital issues

https://www.zinio.com/gb/computer-music-m3730

IOS Digital issues (accessed via App Store)

https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/computer-music-magazine/id451402723

Google Play (accessed via Pocket Mags)