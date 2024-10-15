"I can't help but wonder how much music Computer Music has had a hand in bringing to life over the years. What a magazine": Computer Music magazine to close after 25 years in print

We’re sad to announce that Computer Music's most recent issue will be the final issue of the magazine.

First launched in 1998, Computer Music’s existence was spurred by the giddy excitement about the music production power of desktop computers, then becoming an increasingly popular presence in homes around the world.



The momentum built further by the snowballing of home computing, the speed-up of processors and the swelling interest in creating and producing music at home, Computer Music magazine soon became a must-buy for many.

Over its subsequent 25-year lifespan, Computer Music charted the development and evolution of software music-making from its humble beginnings to its omnipresent current state. It inspired many notable artists and producers to pursue their passions and armed its readers with a huge array of free software – most notably the Plugin Suite, an arsenal of tools that stands among the greatest free gifts a print magazine has ever given its audience.

Editor Andy Price said of the closure "Back when we first started, computer music-making was still something of a novel new approach for the aspiring producer. This magazine saw the echoes of today's software-dominated landscape in those pioneering early programs. We weren't wrong, were we?"

He said, "I can't help but wonder how much music Computer Music has had a hand in bringing to life over the years. What a magazine."

Sadly, the cost of print has increased substantially in recent years, and it became clear that the best strategy was to consolidate Computer Music's content and spirit into MusicRadar.com, alongside our sister title, Future Music. Meaning that Computer Music's expert opinion and knowledge will continue to live online.

If you are a subscriber to Computer Music, please don’t worry – our subscriptions team will be in touch with you directly to confirm that you will be refunded the remainder of your subscription term within 7-10 days of this final issue.

All that remains is to thank the many brilliant writers, photographers, interviewees, advertisers, former editors and staff who made Computer Music what it was.