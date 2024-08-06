Issue 338 of Computer Music is on sale now

Forge a new sonic identity this month with our inspiring sound design guide. We offer step-by-step guidance on how to get the most from your synths, build awe-inspiring textures and give you up-to-the minute advice on the tools of the trade.

This month's free gift is a copy of IK Multimedia's Tape Machine 80, an authentic emulation of the highly regarded Studer 80 Series of analogue recorder (and part of IK Multimedia's wider Tape Machine collection). It’s great for anyone trying to imbue their tracks with the flavour of classic studio recordings. Readers also get access to our usual bevy of free sample packs, with this month's titles focusing around a club setting, with Drops & Breakdowns and Tech House Toolkit packs.

People & Places

Our interview section this month features artists like Moonilena – aka Marlena Salonen – who tells us how she found human emotion and magic in even the driest corners of signal processing theory. We also sat down with MPG Rising Star award nominee Jess Camilleri, who gave us an insight into her inspiring studio career, and heard about experimental artist Kit Grill’s forays into using his own vocals for the first time. On the developer side of things, Mattias Häggström of Reason Studios muses on what fuelled the newly updated DAW’s trailblazing legacy.

Inspiring Workshops

This month's workshops get off to a hair-raising start, as Andy Jones dissects the power of the Prodigy – and how they made their epic track No Good (Start the Dance). Next up, Sara Simms continues the hit-making tips with her exploration of the dance pop genre; before Jon Musgrave rounds things off with a look at dynamic EQing and how it can give your music the impact it deserves.

News and reviews

Finally, it's time for a bit of retail therapy as we guide you through the latest releases by a range of music tech's finest brands. This month: Reason Studios Reason 13, Arturia Augmented Yangtze, Tracktion Waveform Pro 13, Tone2 Icarus 3, EastWest Sounds Hollywood Strings 2 and Solid State Logic UC1 with 360 Link.

So what are you waiting for? Get yourself a copy of Computer Music today…

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

