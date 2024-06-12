Issue 336 of Computer Music is on sale now

The new issue of Computer Music is one for anyone itching to get some tracks laid down but wondering where to go next, with a comprehensive guide to tailoring your own set-and-forget mixing chains to whip out whenever inspiration strikes.

Free Stuff!

…and you can start making that music right here, right now, with an amazing starter pack of a full FREE DAW (Bitwig Studio 5.2 8-Track), a FREE mixing chain processor (Mixing Night Audio's LOLCOMP Lite CM) and our monthly selection of carefully curated FREE sample packs.

News & Views

This month's dispatch from the front line of computer music-making takes us deep into the virtual world. Video game composer Jason Graves talks us through his incredible new score for the immersive Still Wakes the Deep, and staying on topic, we took an in-depth look at the current state of play in the VR and AR space.

Inspiring Workshops

In our monthly expert features, Roland Schmidt kicks off with a session on how to craft a sequencer polysynth patch, Sara Simms buckles up for some country-style EDM and Jon Musgrave advises on best practice for panning.

Reviews Reviews Reviews

As usual this month we've run the rule over a number of new-to-the-market software picks: Softube Console 1 Channel Mk3, Baby Audio Atoms, Void and Vista Folds, Cherry Audio CR-78, UVI Aurora and Sampleson Drumbada. Plus the most talked about new sample packs!

So what are you waiting for? Get yourself a copy of Computer Music today…

Buy this issue now from these outlets:

IN PRINT

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In stores and online here…

https://www.magazinesdirect.com/az-single-issues/6936924/computer-music-magazine-single-issue.thtml

Back issues

https://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/music/computer-music-magazine-back-issues/

OR AS A DIGITAL EDITION

Zinio Digital issues

https://www.zinio.com/gb/computer-music-m3730

IOS Digital issues (accessed via App Store)

https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/computer-music-magazine/id451402723

Google Play (accessed via Pocket Mags)