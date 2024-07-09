Issue 337 of Computer Music is on sale now

Any new update to Logic (or any DAW!) is worth knowing about if you love music production – the game-changing new features, the workflow improvements and above all, the new opportunities for making cool sounds! From the helpful new AI of the Session Players to the innovation of astounding Stem Splitter, there's plenty to read about, that's for sure.

This issue we've got an impressive set of free gifts for every reader. Our headliner this month is the Excite Audio Lifeline Lite bundle of multi-effect tools, a sublime selection box of multi-effects. It usually costs £79, but CM readers get it absolutely free. You'll also get our monthly set of free sample packs, this time with a mystical theme…

In our interviews line-up, we spoke to upcoming electronic artist Iglooghost on how he created the uniquely dark sounds of his latest LP, and sought-after producer Amy Sergeant chatted to us, fresh from her recent Rising Star award at the Music Producers Guild Awards.

Our workshop section is all about rocketing your skills to pro level, and in that spirit, Andy Jones has collated some of the secrets of A-list producer Jack Antonoff that may (or may not) bag you a ticket to the big league. In a similar vein, Sara Simms compares the lead synth approaches of two of techno's finest, Charlotte de Witte and Eli Brown. Finally, who says filtering has to be functional? Not Jon Musgrave, who explains how to use this common tool creatively.

Finally, as ever, Computer Music is your ultimate shopping companion, as we browse and evaluate new releases such as Kilohearts + Expressive E’s Phase Plant Expressive Suite, Antares’ Auto-Tune Pro 11, Universal Audio’s Verve Analog Machines, Spitfire Audio’s Spitfire Symphony Orchestra, Arturia’s EFX Motions, Steinberg’s WaveLab Pro 12 and more.

