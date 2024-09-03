Issue 339 of Computer Music is on sale now
Yes, our famous CM Plugin Suite – featuring 71 FREE plugins and tools generously bestowed on us by some of our favourite developers – has had a makeover. New highlights include the full version of GForce’s exquisite Axxess synth, IK Multimedia’s massive MixBox SE and Rob Papen’s hugely creative Go2 synth, sitting alongside bespoke new versions of DH Plugins Halo 2, Lunacy Audio’s CUBE Mini and JMG Software’s Orbitron. This is a truly unique offering, letting you enjoy scores of cool software for the cost of one magazine – if you haven't tried the CM Plugin Suite's wares thus far, it's an opportunity not to be missed!
People & Places
In our interview section this month we spot-lit Void & Vista, the developers behind FOLDS, a creative new instrument built around vocals, and learned about their artistry-first approach to plugin development. We also spoke to in-demand mastering engineer Katie Tavini about her work for the likes of Bloc Party, Rudimental, Ash, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Nadine Shah and Arlo Parks.
Inspiring Workshops
In this month's tuition section, Sara Simms teaches us how to take a monster loop and transform it into an even more humongous track, Roland Schmidt channels Ultravox's lead synth style on GForce Software's Axxess synth, and Jon Musgrave pairs you up with a reverb for every mix situation.
News and reviews
Finally, if you're weighing up a music production software purchase, look no further for some expert advice. This month we review: GForce Software VSM IV, Dawesome/Tracktion Myth, SSL Module 8, DH Plugins LFO-EQ-1, Orchestral Tools Monolith, iZotope RX11 Advanced, and Cherry Audio Chroma.
