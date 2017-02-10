SampleRadar: 279 free sidechained and gated samples

That sucky-sucky sound of pumping compression has been a staple 'exciter' for years now, and long may it live on. This sample set provides a set of synth pad and atmospheric loops that come pre-pumped.

They were cooked up the old school way - using a kick drum sent to the sidechain/external trigger inputs of analogue compressors and gates. The attack and release (and 'hold' in the case of the gates) were tweaked to get the timing of the 'pump' in time with the tempo, while threshold and ratio controls ('range' for the gates) were used to achieve the requisite depth of attenuation.

What you need to know

The free sidechained and gated samples are divided into six folders, each of which is tempo-labelled.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The sidechained and gated samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Sidechained and gated samples: click to download

Sidechained and gated samples (186MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

