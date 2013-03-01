SampleRadar: 161 free stadium house samples

The term stadium house doesn't refer to a place of residence that doubles as a major sporting venue, but big, crowd-rousing music that's guaranteed to fill the biggest of rooms.
If its productions of this ilk that you'd like to concoct, SampleRadar has some sounds that will help you to do it.
What you need to know
The stadium house samples are divided into two folders: Beats and Loops.
All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The stadium house samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Beat 127bpm
Bass loop 125bpm
Synth loop 125bpm
Stadium house samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub