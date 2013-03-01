SampleRadar: 161 free stadium house samples

The term stadium house doesn't refer to a place of residence that doubles as a major sporting venue, but big, crowd-rousing music that's guaranteed to fill the biggest of rooms.

If its productions of this ilk that you'd like to concoct, SampleRadar has some sounds that will help you to do it.

What you need to know

The stadium house samples are divided into two folders: Beats and Loops.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The stadium house samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 127bpm

Bass loop 125bpm

Synth loop 125bpm

Stadium house samples: click to download

Stadium house samples (89MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub