SampleRadar: 493 free Moog synth samples

The latest edition of SampleRadar has everything from arpeggiated loops and filtered beats to experimental FX and acid-tinged multi-samples, all produced using Moog's synthesizers

Moog Minimoog Model D 2022
Perhaps the world's most famous synth-maker, Moog are globally renowned for producing iconic instruments that span from the classic to the contemporary.

That's why we've themed the latest edition of SampleRadar around Moog's legendary synths, putting together a rather generous collection of free samples that showcase the multi-faceted sound of Moog. 

Scroll down, hit download and you'll receive a pack of 493 samples, made up of everything from arpeggiated loops and filtered beats to experimental FX and acid-tinged multi-samples, all produced using Moog's gear. 

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Moog synth samples: click to download

Moog synth samples (412MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 80,000 more free samples.

MusicRadar is the number one website for music-makers of all kinds, be they guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, DJs or producers...

GEAR: We help musicians find the best gear with top-ranking gear round-ups and high-quality, authoritative reviews by a wide team of highly experienced experts. TIPS: We also provide tuition, from bite-sized tips to advanced work-outs and guidance from recognised musicians and stars. STARS: We talk to musicians and stars about their creative processes, and the nuts and bolts of their gear and technique. We give fans an insight into the craft of music-making that no other music website can.
