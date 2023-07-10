SampleRadar: 493 free Moog synth samples

Perhaps the world's most famous synth-maker, Moog are globally renowned for producing iconic instruments that span from the classic to the contemporary.

That's why we've themed the latest edition of SampleRadar around Moog's legendary synths, putting together a rather generous collection of free samples that showcase the multi-faceted sound of Moog.

Scroll down, hit download and you'll receive a pack of 493 samples, made up of everything from arpeggiated loops and filtered beats to experimental FX and acid-tinged multi-samples, all produced using Moog's gear.

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Moog synth samples: click to download

Moog synth samples (412MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

