SampleRadar: 505 free ultimate arps samples

There are plenty of reasons to love the humble arpeggio, and not just because its name rhymes with one of our favourite Italian cheeses. Though that's admittedly pretty high up on the list.

Made up of the notes of a chord laid out horizontally and played in rapid succession, arpeggios or 'broken chords' are one of the most popular melodic devices in all kinds of music, both old and new. They never seem to go out of date, unlike our beloved taleggio, which has been stinking out the fridge for a few weeks now.

Feast your ears on this bumper collection of 'ultimate' arps, a smorgasbord of broken chords that serves up arpeggiated, tempo-labelled loops played on a variety of classic and modern synths (Roland Juno-60, Arturia MiniBrute, Access Virus B, Novation Bass Station, Roland SH-101 and more) alongside a side dish of multi-samples with which to create your own sample instruments. No cheese course, though, unfortunately.

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

