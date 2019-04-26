SampleRadar: 275 free downtempo dreams samples

As we slink into summer, it's time to slow things down a little. All of these downtempo sounds are derived from synth/keys or guitar sources, but with a big ol' dollop of processing applied.

What you need to know

The downtempo dreams samples are divided into five tempo-labelled folders.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The downtempo dreams samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Downtempo dreams samples: click to download

Downtempo dreams samples (458MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

