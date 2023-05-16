SampleRadar: 245 free swung and skippy samples

Everyone loves a bit of swing: it's the rhythmic phenomenon behind all your favourite grooves, from bebop to UK garage. You can keep your electro-swing, though.

With that in mind, we've focused on swung and skippy rhythms in putting together our latest free sample pack, collecting a variety of swinging, shuffling loops to lay down in your next track. Inside, we have beats from an Arturia DrumBrute Impact, Oberheim DX, Volca Drum and Roland Aira TR-8, alongside grooves that capture the sought-after swing of the Akai MPC60.

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Swung and skippy samples: click to download

Swung and skippy samples (293MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 80,000 more free samples.