SampleRadar: 257 free artificial metal samples

Synths are capable of producing all kinds of sounds, including many that resemble those from the physical world. Today's free sample pack is made up of synthesized sounds that have a metallic character - and no, we don't mean head-banging guitar licks.

The samples were produced in a variety of ways, using FM synthesis, wavetable synthesis, ring modulation and a DIY steel plate resonator. Within the pack, there's plenty of individual hits that could spice up a drum pattern, and more than a few loops to build a track around. Hit download below and dive in.

What you need to know

This sample collection offers a variety of loops and one-shots in eight folders, labelled by the type of sound they contain.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

