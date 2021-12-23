SampleRadar advent calendar: 352 free chillout samples

Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar.
Christmas can get pretty hectic, so today's sample collection is designed to lower the stress levels and calm things down. That's right: we're entering the blissful world of chillout. Set the speedometer to 90bpm, kick back and relax.
What you need to know
The samples are split into four folders: Bass, Drums, Keys and Pads. These contain both loops and multisamples.
All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The chillout samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Bass
Beat
Mellorgan
Pad
Chillout samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
