SampleRadar: 282 experimental breaks samples

The latest delivery from SampleRadar sees our breakbeat collection receive a fresh workover with some heavy modern processing from plugins and outboard gear.

A selection of drum breaks and beats were hauled out of the archive, dusted off and loaded into Kontakt. Some were run 'as-is' through the processing groups (these are labelled BreakProc) whilst others were slice mapped within Kontakt and replayed via MIDI within Nuendo (these are labelled SlicedBreak).

The sliced break and beats were spread over two keyboards' worth of keys so different drum kits could be layered and mashed together, often with their overall pitches altered from each other (each set of slices assigned to their own Kontakt Group). The Kontakt outputs were then routed to eight processing group channels which were loaded with plugins and, for a few, routed through external FX too (see the list below). Each batch of eight processes were striped and then changed around (tweaked) for each tempo. The resulting mass of loops were then sifted through to produce the collection of 282 presented here.

It should go without saying that these breaks/beats can take a bit more processing and a load more slicing and dicing - go nuts.

What you need to know

The samples in this sample pack are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

