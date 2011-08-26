SampleRadar: 136 free B-boy electro samples

This week, SampleRadar is taking you on a trip back in time to an era when the must-haves were Adidas tracksuits, Gazelle trainers, a huge boombox and your own roll of lino.

Yes, we've entered the '80s, the era of the B-boy, electric boogaloo and the 808.

What you need to know

The samples are split into five tempo-labelled construction kits, plus a bonus folder that contains beats, hits and robot vox.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The B-boy electro samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Drums 105bpm

Bass 118bpm

Vocoder 115bpm

Analog strings 122bpm

Robot vox

B-boy electro samples: click to download

B-boy electro samples (56MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorials

18 kickin' electro tips

How to make a filthy electro sound in Reason 4

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub