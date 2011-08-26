SampleRadar: 136 free B-boy electro samples

This week, SampleRadar is taking you on a trip back in time to an era when the must-haves were Adidas tracksuits, Gazelle trainers, a huge boombox and your own roll of lino.
Yes, we've entered the '80s, the era of the B-boy, electric boogaloo and the 808.
What you need to know
The samples are split into five tempo-labelled construction kits, plus a bonus folder that contains beats, hits and robot vox.
All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The B-boy electro samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Drums 105bpm
Bass 118bpm
Vocoder 115bpm
Analog strings 122bpm
Robot vox
B-boy electro samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
