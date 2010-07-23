SampleRadar: 259 free country crunk samples

What is country crunk? This guy knows, but he's not telling.

What is country crunk? To be honest, even SampleRadar isn't totally sure, but it feels like it should be wearing a Stetson, carrying a 909 under its arm and shouting a bit.

Perhaps the best thing to do is just check out these royalty free samples: you've got guitars of various flavours, beats, basslines, Rhodes piano progressions, organ licks and harmonica parts to get busy with.

What you need to know

The samples are split into four construction kits, each of which is supplied in a tempo-labelled folder (84, 110, 98 and 90bpm). Inside these you'll find further folders that are labelled by instrument, and the samples are contained within.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The country crunk samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Steel string acoustic guitar 84bpm

Beat 110bpm

Rhodes 98bpm

Bass 90bpm

Country crunk samples: click to download

Country crunk samples (182MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorials

How to make a glitchy country beat in Logic 9

Jerry Donahue on bending behind the nut

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub