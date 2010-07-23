SampleRadar: 259 free country crunk samples

What is country crunk? To be honest, even SampleRadar isn't totally sure, but it feels like it should be wearing a Stetson, carrying a 909 under its arm and shouting a bit.
Perhaps the best thing to do is just check out these royalty free samples: you've got guitars of various flavours, beats, basslines, Rhodes piano progressions, organ licks and harmonica parts to get busy with.
What you need to know
The samples are split into four construction kits, each of which is supplied in a tempo-labelled folder (84, 110, 98 and 90bpm). Inside these you'll find further folders that are labelled by instrument, and the samples are contained within.
All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The country crunk samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Country crunk samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
