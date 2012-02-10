SampleRadar: 123 free Roland SH-101 synth samples

Released in 1982, Roland's SH-101 is famous both for its look - it could be strapped-on, keytar style - and sound.

Now you can experience the tones of this single-oscillator, monophonic bass synth for yourself, as SampleRadar gives the instrument its very own collection.

What you need to know

The Roland SH-101 samples are split into two folders: Loops and FX.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The Roland SH-101 synth samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Loop 8

Loop 66

FX 10

FX 35

Roland SH-101 samples: click to download

Roland SH-101 samples (157MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

